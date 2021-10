DMV adds back some in person options

| By

If you still go to the DMV in person for some functions beginning tomorrow Department of Motor Vehicles customers may choose to schedule an appointment for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at all 75 customer service centers. Appointment-only service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; walk-in service only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours vary by office location.