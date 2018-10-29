DHL group to hold another community meeting about Dumas sale dispute

The Dumas Hotel Legacy is still waiting for a court date over the contract dispute it is embroiled in with TAP – which owns the historic Dumas property they wanted to purchase and operate as a community center. Martin Jeffrey is a spokesman for the group. He says TAP pulled the Dumas off the market – even though DHL was honoring their end of the agreement. In the meantime the Dumas Hotel Legacy will hold another community meeting tomorrow at 6pm, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Northwest Roanoke – providing details on how they have held up their end of the contract, according to Jeffrey.

