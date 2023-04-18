Details on 7/11 fatal shooting in Grandin Village from Commonwealth’s Attorney

PRESS RELEASE

This press release is provided to give a very general overview of the circumstances surrounding the homicide which occurred at the Grandin Road 7-11 located at 1410 Grandin Road, S. W., Roanoke City, on Sunday evening, April 16, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m.

The homicide itself appears to be the result of a spontaneous argument/confrontation over a tobacco product purchase between a

7-11 store clerk, identified as Isaiah Carl Baldwin, and a customer identified as Steven Don Crowder. As a result of the confrontation, Mr. Crowder was shot and killed by Mr. Baldwin. Mr. Baldwin immediately left the 7-11 following the shooting.

The Roanoke City Police responded immediately to the 7-11 and, following investigation which included statements from witnesses on the scene as well as a review of video camera footage, obtained a Second Degree Murder warrant for Mr. Baldwin at 2:13 am on Monday, April 17, 2023. This warrant was served at 12:27 pm that same day.

Mr. Baldwin was arraigned in the Roanoke City General District Court this morning where he was appointed a Public Defender to represent him and a Preliminary Hearing date is scheduled for May 27, 2023 at 9:00 am. Please bear in mind that Mr. Baldwin is presumed to be innocent and that presumption of innocence will continue until his charges are resolved in court.

– Donald S. Caldwell Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Roanoke