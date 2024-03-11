Details from VSP on fatal Bath County plane crash

A twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 10. Five people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

Virginia State Police: The flight originated in Fort Lauderdale, FL and was scheduled to land at Ingall’s Field. According to the plane owner’s attorney and family friend, the occupants were attending an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Va. The occupants of the aircraft were the Pilot (male), First Officer (Co-pilot), (male) and three passengers, (one male, one female and a male juvenile). There were no survivors in the crash.

The plane was short on its approach to the runway, struck the trees and then the hillside. The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash, and any further questions should be directed to those agencies.

The remains have been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner, Western District for positive identification. There will be no further updates from the Virginia State Police until such a time when the remains have been identified and family notification has been made.