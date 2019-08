Deschutes KirkFest Street Party coming next month

No Deschutes Streetpub this summer? No worries – those who enjoyed that experience the past two years may want to check out the Deschutes Kirkfest Street Party coming September 22nd. The first word on the event from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

