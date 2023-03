Department is rebranded as Carilion Mental Health

A new name, but the same mission – Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavorial Medicine is now “Carilion Mental Health.” Dr. Robert Trestman is chair of the department. Trestman spoke this morning at Tanglewood Mall, where two former retail stores are being converted into the new home for Carilion Mental Health outpatient services, slated to open by this Fall.