Denver Riggleman on campaign for 5th District Congressional seat

| By

5th District Republican Congressional candidate Denver Riggleman generally in lock-step on many issues with President Trump – like border security and tax cuts – but speaking live on-air this morning the distillery owner says he would beg to differ if neccessary. Riggleman said he WOULD stop the arms package sale to Saudi Arabia is there is evidence the Royal Family was involved with the suspected murder of journalist Jamaal Kashoggi. Hear the complete conversation with Denver Riggleman below.

10-19 Denver Riggleman