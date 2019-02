Denton: “Dumbfounded” photo never showed up before

By

Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says the discovery of Governor Northam’s racist yearbook photo will cause irreparable harm to his image. And Denton wonders how it never surfaced before in the era of sophisticated campaign opposition research. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Denton’s comments were part of a longer conversation in the aftermath of events that began Friday afternoon. Here is the full conversation:

