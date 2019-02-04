Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax denies sexual assault allegations

| By

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is defending himself against sexual assault allegations. In a statement released today on Twitter, Fairfax’s office says an online publication released false and unsubstantiated allegations against the Lieutenant Governor. The statement says the Washington Post had previously investigated the claims and denied to publish the story due to inconsistent statements. Fairfax says the allegations are part of “sad, and dark politics,” and he plans to take legal action. Click the link below to read the full statement.

https://twitter.com/LGJustinFairfax/status/1092331277552898055?fbclid=IwAR3MaxffZ6y3lrUxa4l3L28_1gCWmjPA0cnHSGg_-hco_dqZKazTLY4A-FI