Democrats prepare to select statewide candidates Tuesday

| By

Democratic party voters have plenty of choices at next Tuesday’s statewide primary, and our political analyst says there is a clear choice between establishment candidates and younger ones pressing progressive agendas even harder. There are five candidates on the Democratic ballot for governor, six for Lieutenant Governor, and two for Attorney General. Whoever wins the Democratic nod for governor will go up against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who won his party’s nomination even after entering the race later than the others. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: