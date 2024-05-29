Delta Dental Pro-Am a big winner again for Boys & Girls Club

The 25th anniversary edition of the Delta Dental Pro-Am for Kids golf tournament last week benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia raised more than $140,000. That puts the running total at more than $2.3 million over the past 25 years. Rebekah Meadows is the CEO for the local Boys & Girls Clubs; she says the money raised at the annual Pro-Am for Kids is put to good use and is timely – each of the ten local Boys and Girls Club locations are offering summer camps, typically at low or no cost to the campers, based on family income.