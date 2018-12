Dean at VTC medical school prepares to retire

| By

The outgoing dean at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine sees a possible path to higher student numbers down the road. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

12-3 Cynda Johnson Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear an extended conversation with Dean Cynda Johnson:

12-3 Cynda Johnson Wrap#1-WEB