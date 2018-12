You can once again buy gas for less than $2 a gallon in the valley

You can once again buy gasoline in the valley for less than $2 a gallon. The Gas Buddy website shows several stations in the Cloverdale area now doing so Monday, the result of sharply lower crude oil prices. But as average gas prices keep going down, some stations are lowering them much more slowly than others. WFIR’s Evan Jones reports has more:

