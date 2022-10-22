Dawgs win opener

ROANOKE, VA. – The Rail Yard Dawgs came alive in the second period on Friday night, rattling off three unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 Opening Night win over the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Mac Jansen, Nick DeVito, Josh Nenadal, and Travis Broughman scored for Roanoke. The announced paid crowd was almost 5000.

Roanoke’s Brody Claeys stopped 20-of-22 shots, while Jason Pawloski made 33 saves on 37 shots faced. The Dawgs were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-3.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will travel to Fayetteville tonight to play the second half of a home-and-home to open the season.