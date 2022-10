Dawgs return to the ice in two days: preview with coach Dan Bremner

We are just two days away from the start of the Southern Professional Hockey League season in Roanoke and the Rail Yard Dawgs will welcome Fayetteville to town Friday night at the Berglund Center to kick things off. Live by phone this morning. Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner, who led his team to the SPHL Championship series last season, gave us a preview: