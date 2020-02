Dawgs home for two games; goalie tandem share Player of the Week award

Better goalie play is one reason the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been winning more lately. Now Dawgs goaltenders Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush have been named the SPHL Players of the Week. The Rail Yard Dawgs have home games versus Knoxville tomorrow night and against Macon on Saturday at the Berglund Center. Hear much more from head coach Dan Bremner below:

2-6 Dan Bremner Conversation