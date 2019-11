Dawgs head coach on team’s slow start and new players joining team

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are off to a rough start – just 1-and-4 on the season heading into Friday night’s home game against Fayetteville. One reason says head coach Dan Bremner – too many penalties. The Rail Yard Dawgs have also made a number of roster moves this week, looking to shake things up. Hear much more from head coach Dan Bremner below:

11-6 Dan Bremner