Dawgs HC Dan Bremner live on winning the President’s Cup

The head coach of the Southern Professional Hockey League champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs was live in the studio this morning. Dan Bremner joined us to talk about this magical season for the Dawgs – and how Roanoke has embraced this team. Hear the full live in-studio interview below:

