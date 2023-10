Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner live about season opener



For most if not all of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs that were on last season’s title team and will be there tonight to watch the championship banner go up at the Berglund Center, head coach Dan Bremner told us live by phone this morning its likely the pinnacle of their pro hockey careers. Game time tonight for the Rail Yard Dawgs SPHL season opening game versus Fayetteville is 7-05. Hear the complete conversation with coach Dan Bremner below; or watch it on Facebook.