Dawgs face league’s top team tonight

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are 3-3 on the season after a pair of wins at home last weekend. They play at the Berglund Center tonight against the SPHL’s top team right now – the Macon Mayhem. After tonight’s game the Rail Yard Dawgs are in Fayetteville tomorrow night. Hear from Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner on the link below:

11-15 Dan Bremner-Dawgs-WEB