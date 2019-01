David Wiley will conduct Boston Pops in May

Its a plum gig for Roanoke Symphony Orchestra music director David Stuart Wiley – he’ll be a guest conductor for the fabled Boston Pops on May 17 at Symphony Hall in Boston. Wiley will conduct on “Tufts Night at the Pops,” sharing those duties with music director Keith Lockhart. Wiley is a Tufts University Alum and the Boston native used to go watch Arthur Fiedler lead the Boston Pops as a youth.

