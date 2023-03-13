Darius Rucker of “Hootie,” and country fame coming to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (March 13, 2023) — The Budweiser Summer Series returns to Downtown Roanoke’s Elmwood Park with our first announcement of the season. We’re excited to welcome three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Darius Rucker on June 15, 2023! Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is partnering with The Life Ring Foundation to raise money for its Fighting Kids’ Cancer initiative, whose goal is to include a world-class pediatric cancer treatment center within Carilion’s new cancer center.

General Admission tickets to see Darius Rucker [also formerly of Hootier and the Blowfish] are $60 with $8 from each ticket sold going directly to Fighting Kids’ Cancer. “We are on a mission to improve survival rates for our kids with cancer in the Roanoke Valley. We are so moved that Downtown Roanoke Inc has given us an incredible opportunity to raise money and awareness for this critical cause,” stated Kelly Woolwine, cofounder of The Life Ring Foundation. “We are thrilled to bring another national act to Elmwood Park while helping raise funds for a much-needed cancer facility to be built downtown and serve the entire community,” said Tina Workman, President and CEO of Downtown Roanoke Incorporated.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00am through ticketing agent, Etix. Full details and ticketing link can be found at www.DowntownSummerSeries.com.

The Budweiser Summer Series is sponsored by Budweiser, Freedom First Credit Union, Amtrak, 94.9 Star Country, WDBJ7, and Coca-Cola. For more information, please visit www.DowntownSummerSeries.com.