D-Day Memorial to go virtual in honoring America’s fallen

| By

This is Memorial Day, the day America honors and remembers the men and women who have died in service to our country, and while its meaning is no different than in any other year, the way it is observed will often be quite different. That is certainly the case at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford; in the COVID-19 era with health concerns and mandatory limits on gathering sizes, the memorial is holding a virtual observance today in place of its usual live one. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

05-25 D-Day Memorial Wrap-WEB