D-Day Memorial honors soldier omitted until now from names of fallen

| By

This is Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor the American men and women who have died in combat serving our country. Among the observances today in the region: one at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford that will add a new name to its list of the fallen. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

05-27 DDay Memorial Wrap2-WEB

Click here for full information on today’s observance at the National D-Day Memorial.