Cyber Monday alert: BBB warns of digital scams

| By

Cyber Monday has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year with millions of Americans logging on to take advantage of post Thanksgiving deals. While consumers are always interested in finding the best deals, Julie Wheeler with the Better Business Bureau says be aware of deals that may be too good to be true. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more:

11-26 Cyber Monday Wrap 2-WEB