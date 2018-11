Environmentalists suggest turning unused Va coal mines into solar farms

A coalition of Appalachian environmental groups hopes some abandoned coal mines can take on new lives as economic ventures like solar farms. They have identified 20 now-abandoned mine sites in four coalfield states — including Virginia. Among their suggested new uses: solar energy farms, but critics say the funds needed to so would be a misuse of taxpayer dollars. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

