Crimes of the Heart: a new theater group debuts tonight

A new community theatre launches in Roanoke tonight. Exit Pursued By a Bear, makes its home on the Community High School stage. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Crimes of the Heart is the Bear Theatre’s first production.

Exit, Pursued by a Bear