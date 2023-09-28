Sprawling money laundering-narcotics distribution investigation ongoing

(from Virginia State Police) On Sept. 28, 2023, multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies effected 24 search warrants in nine southwest Virginia localities. The search warrants are part of an extensive, ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering and illegal narcotic distribution network by retail establishments in Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties. No arrests were made as a result of today’s evidentiary search warrants. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The investigation involves the Buchanan, Dickenson, Carroll, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington County sheriff’s offices; Gate City, Weber City, Abingdon, Damascus, Grundy, Richlands, Tazewell, Bluefield, Marion, Wythe, Galax, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford police departments; Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville and Salem field offices; United States Postal Inspection Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; Virginia Attorney General’s Office; and the Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorneys.