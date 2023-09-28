Carilion Clinic takes the U.S. lead on new cancer treatment

| By

Carilion Clinic is taking part in a trial of “theranostics” – developed in Australia with a special imaging agent from Canada that is used during a PET scan to diagnose cancers. It can also identify tumors in the body and direct a more focused treatment – with less “collateral damage” than chemotherapy for example. Carilion Clinic – working with Blue Ridge Cancer Care – is looking for local people that have exhausted all standard treatments for Cancer to be involved in the STARBURST study.

Dr. Bill Kiser is the director of molecular imaging and principal investigator for the “STARBURST” trial in the U.S.; he says the new treatment is not FDA approved as of now but says they can seek a “compassionate care,” waiver during these procedures.