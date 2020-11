COVID won’t stop the Rescue Mission Thanksgiving day

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is getting ready to do what it always does on Thanksgiving Day: serve a full dinner to hundreds of people. But COVID-19 is impacting the plans as it does just about everything else. The mission will offer a curbside option for the first time, although anyone wishing to join them indoors still has that option – with some COVID provisions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

