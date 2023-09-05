COVID spike hits this region as well

The nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases expected as Fall approaches – much as flu cases rise this time of year as well – has hit the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. So says Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the local districts. Morrow also said today she doesn’t anticipate any public mask mandates to be put back in place but urges those who have a confirmed COVID case to wear one. She also suggests waiting until the updated vaccines that address the latest variants enter the market some time next month before getting another shot.