COVID changes likely to last: more doctor visits by video or phone

| By

The Roanoke region’s largest health system says some of the recent changes in care brought about by COVID-19 are likely to have lasting impacts – including how you see the doctor. Providers have had to make all sorts of changes in how they do things since March, starting with the way you speak with your doctor; many more such consultations are now conducted by video or phone. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

06-11 Carilion Visits Wrap-WEB