Country rocker Brantley Gilbert headed to Roanoke this summer

ROANOKE, VA – Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) proudly announces the highly anticipated return of the Budweiser Summer Concert Series at Elmwood Park, kicking off with multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert headlining the stage on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

General Admission Tickets to see Brantley Gilbert are $39 plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. A presale is available for Gold & Silver and Bronze Fan Club Members from March 20-21.

Tickets are available through Etix, full details and ticketing link can be found at DowntownSummerSeries.com.

The Budweiser Summer Series is sponsored by Budweiser, Freedom First Credit Union, 94.9 Star Country, and WDBJ7. For more information, please visit DowntownSummerSeries.com.

About Brantley Gilbert

With a grassroots following millions strong, multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all his albums, with his music being adopted as the soundtrack to both Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world