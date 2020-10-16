Country Cookin is closing for good this Sunday

Country Cookin will close all of its locations after this Sunday, after almost 4 decades of serving family-style meals. Some locations like the one Brambleton Avenue never reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown. In an online post Country Cookin management writes, “we are grateful to the many friends, guests, and wonderful employees who have been part of our Country Cookin family over the past four decades. We pray for health, safety, and a prosperous 2021 for all.” The Troutville and Christiansburg locations will be open through this Sunday.