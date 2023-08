Could 4th Trump indictment be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

| By

Indicted again – for a fourth time. Former President Donald Trump still leads the early polls when it comes to the 2024 Republican nominee – but could the charges handed down against him and 18 others in Atlanta this week turn the tide? A political science expert from Virginia Tech ponders that question, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: