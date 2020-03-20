Coronavirus impact creates some new job opportunities

Many people suddenly out of work from the coronavirus pandemic, but a local employment agency says it is looking for people to fill several different lines of work. At Express Employment Professionals along Electric Road in Oak Grove, Stephanie Davis says they have plenty of positions available.

She says some of those positions, like landscapers, always become more in demand this time of year, but the need has grown sharply in recent weeks for cleaning positions — and for warehouse workers helping to stock orders to area stores

Davis says many people are struggling economically right now, and they want to put people to work. WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

