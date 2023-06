Consultants say Evans Spring land could become an ‘intimate, human-scaled neighborhood’

| By

There’s a community meeting for the 150-acre tract of land near Valley View Mall that the Roanoke City wants to develop but residents overwhelmingly want left alone is tonight. In conjunction with the online news source, The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:

