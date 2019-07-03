Congressman Morgan Griffith was live in-studio this morning

You can hear this morning’s complete live in-studio conversation with 9th District Morgan Griffith on immigration, climate change and “getting out of the swamp” when he can, by clicking on the link below. He also followed up on a story we ran earlier about a Floyd County girl getting ready to lobby Congress to continue funding juvenile diabetes research. Griffith heard that story; later in studio he told us the Energy and Commerce committee and a health sub-committee he is a member of will get it done:

7-3 Morgan Griffith In-Studio