Confirmed case of rabies reported in Roanoke

| By

There has been a confirmed case of rabies in the city of Roanoke. In a memo by health officials, a raccoon was confirmed positive for rabies on October 11th after being collected by animal control in 13 hundred block of 8th Street SW. You are asked to contact Roanoke City Animal control or the city health department if you know of any human or animal contact with this raccoon.