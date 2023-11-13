Condition of Virginia State University officer wounded in shooting improves to stable

| By

Virginia State University officials say a wounded university police officer’s condition has improved to stable. The officer was critically wounded in a shooting near the VSU campus at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the off-duty officer was responding to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia. The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired. The suspect remains at large. The university was put on lockdown after the shooting as a precaution. The university says the lockdown has been lifted. The Chesterfield police chief said in a social media post that Virginia State Police and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.