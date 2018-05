Committee reviewing comments on Stonewall Jackson Middle School renaming

The chair of the “Building Name Designation Review Committee” that is looking at possibly changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Southeast Roanoke says they are poring over the citizen comments received. Dr. Eli Jamison made that comment at a joint City Council-School Board briefing this morning. Jamison says that data comes from 800 online surveys and three public meetings, with comments from those for and against renaming the school – which now honors a Confederate general.

