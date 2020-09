Coming this fall: drop-off ballot collection boxes

Many Virginians will have a new way to deliver their November ballots ahead of election day — with drop-off collection boxes. It’s part of a bill passed during the current General Assembly special session and already signed by Governor Northam. Among other things, it authorizes dropboxes that city and county registrars can use to collect absentee ballots. The Virginia League of Women Voters is among those approving. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

