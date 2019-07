Comedy Lab founder says Roanoke stand-up scene is thriving

| By

There wasn’t much of a stand-up comedy scene just a few years ago, but the founder of the Comedy Lab at Shishka in downtown Roanoke says now there’s clearly an appetite for it. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

07-09 Comedy in Roanoke WRAP

Johnny Camacho joined The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News live in-studio recently. Hear that complete interview by clicking here.