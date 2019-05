Cohen claims he helped keep embarrassing Falwell Jr. photos hidden

| By

Now behind bars, President Trump’s former “fixer” and personal attorney says he helped Liberty University’s President deal with stolen “personal photos” shortly before the evangelical leader endorsed Trump’s 2016 campaign. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

05-08 Falwell Photos WRAP

Reuters reports that this incident happened shortly before Falwell endorsed Donald Trump’s Presidential bid.