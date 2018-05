Cobb, Osborne, Bestpitch win Council seats; Ferris unseated

| By

Two newcomers will join Roanoke City Council in July; one incumbent was defeated. Joe Cobb and Djuna Osborne received the most votes among the seven candidates for the three council seats. The battle for the third spot was between incumbent Bill Bestpitch and another challenger, Robert Jeffrey, and Bestpitch prevailed to capture a fourth term overall and third consecutive. Another incumbent, Ray Ferris, finished fifth.

Click here for full Roanoke City Council election results.