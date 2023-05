Coalition says “Go Green” during Mental Health Awareness month

A coalition that provides a range of mental health services wants people to “Go Green” in May, by wearing a green ribbon – the international symbol of mental health awareness. Healthy Roanoke Valley is also developing an on-line platform that is designed to make referrals and continuing care coordination an easier process for those seeking resources help for mental health issues. Letitia Hawkins-Beatty is the Director of Adult and Family Services for Blue Ridge Behavorial Health: