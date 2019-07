CNBC says Virginia “Best State” for business

For the fifth time since 2007 CNBC has named Virginia “The Top State for Business” The ranking was based on 64 metrics in 10 “competitiveness” categories. The is the 13th year that CNBC has named a “Top Business State” – Virginia was the first winner in 2007. Governor Ralph Northam was on hand at this morning when the announcement was made live on air – he says the Commonwealth has worked to move the economy beyond its strong defense sector:

7-10 Northam for Web