Cline looks to boost Veteran small business startup with new bill

Over the past decade the number of veteran-owned businesses has dropped by more than 20 percent. So said 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline live in studio this morning. Last week he introduced the “Veterans Entrepreneurship Act of 2021,” which would allow qualified military veterans with solid business plans to access GI Bill grants for their start-up companies. Hear much more from Congressman Ben Cline on this and other topics, on the link below; watch it on our Facebook.