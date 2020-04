Cline – time to think about reopening Virginia

| By

6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline supports the two rounds of federal relief funds authorized to date – in large part to protect small businesses and their employees – but he also said live on air yesterday its time to think about opening more doors. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

4-28 Cline Wrap#2-WEB

Hear the complete conversation with Ben Cline below:

4-27 Ben Cline Live