Cline: infrastructure bill as is a no-go for him

Congress is back in session next week. Meanwhile this morning live in-studio on WFIR 6th District Republican representative says President Biden’s American Jobs Plan infrastructure bill they will start debating soon will NOT get his vote in its current form. Cline said he could vote for a “skinny” plan that focuses solely on more traditional infrastructure. Hear this morning’s complete conversation below; watch it on Facebook.